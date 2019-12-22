|
AVILLA - William W. "Woody" Wood, 66, of Avilla, passed away at his home on Friday December 20, 2019.
He was born on March 26, 1953 in Momence, Illinois. On August 23, 1975, in Hammond, he married Nancy Furticella.
He was a graduate of IVY Tech in East Chicago. He was a pipefitter and welder with Local Union 157 out of Terre Haute until his retirement in 2018.
Woody was a Captain with the National Guard, serving over 21 years. In his spare time, he loved hunting, fishing, and working on cars with his sons. He coached baseball at Hermits Park and loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. Woody was also a lifetime member of the NRA.
Survivors include his wife, Nancy Wood of Avilla; father Kenneth Wood of Auburn; sons Jason (Sheryl) Wood of Avilla, Justin Wood of Avilla and Kenneth Wood Sr. of Garrett; daughter Christi (Nancy) Lorton of Fort Wayne; and a daughter-in-law, Vivian Wood of Shelby, North Carolina. Also surviving are a brother, Tony (Cindy) Headley of Crystal River, Florida; sisters Kathy McCoy of Auburn and Bobbie (Joe) Headley-Czajka of Schererville; 18 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a son, William "Gunner" Wood Jr.; his mother, June Headley; and stepmother Bertha Weaver.
Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Monday, December 23, 2019 at Harper Funeral Homes, Avilla Chapel, 530 N. Main St., Avilla, with a Celebration of Life being held at 4 p.m. Contributions in Woody's memory may be made to the Avilla Fire Department, or the family.
Published in KPCNews on Dec. 22, 2019