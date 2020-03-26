|
SHIPSHEWANA - William Henry J. Yoder, 83, of Shipshewana, Indiana, died at 3:15 p.m., on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at his residence, following a battle with cancer.
He was born on May 13, 1936, in Kokomo, Indiana, to Joseph and Lydia (Yoder) Yoder.
On Feb. 20, 1958, he married Esther P. Miller. She died on Dec. 20, 2015.
Surviving are four sons, Allen (Evelyn) Yoder, of Shipshewana, Norman (Annie) Yoder, of Shipshewana, Orley (Dianna) Yoder, of Goshen, and Leon (SuEllen) Yoder, of Middlebury; daughter, Mary Rose Yoder, of Shipshewana; 13 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren; four brothers, Menno (Mary) Yoder, of Goshen, Allen (Clara) Yoder, of Jacksonville, Florida, Andy (Mary) Yoder, of Dalton, Ohio, and Jerry (Alma) Yoder, of Jackson, Florida; sister, Katie (Robert) Miller, of West Union, Ohio; and sister-in-law, Esther Yoder, of Sugarcreek, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; brother, Chris Yoder; and an infant sister.
William Henry was a member of Old Order Amish Church.
He was owner/operator of a blacksmith and welding shop.
Due to current national health concerns, the immediate family will be holding private visitation and funeral services.
The community is encouraged to support the family by mailing sympathy cards to them at 1295 N. C.R. 850W, Shipshewana, IN 46565.
Services will be conducted by Bishop Homer Bontrager and the home ministers.
Burial will be at East Barren Cemetery, Shipshewana.
Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury, is handling the arrangements.