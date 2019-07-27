|
Willis Ray Hicks Sr., 72, of Albion, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at home surrounded by his children.
Willis was born in Newhall, West Virginia, on Oct. 22, 1946, to Virgil and Etta (Brewster) Hicks.
He married Thelma Charles, and together they raised six children.
He was a coal miner for many years in West Virginia, before moving to Kendallville in 1979. He was employed with the Kendallville Foundry and retired in 2007, from MP Steele in Kendallville.
His survivors include sons, Jeff and Ellen Hicks, of Fort Wayne, Virgil and Vicki Hicks, of Butler, and Willis Jr. and Renee Hicks, of Butler; daughters, Paula Brenay, of Fort Wayne, Tammy and Tim Cowan, of Wolcottville, and Alicia Hicks, of Goshen; 16 grandchildren; six great;grandchildren; brothers, Riley Hicks, Elzie and Glenna Hicks and James Hicks; and sisters, Gaye Bean, Melva and Grant Pruett and Dora Nease.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Wanda and Carol; and brother, Dennis.
There will be a gathering of family and friends on Monday, July 29, 2019, from noon to 3 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
Burial will take place later at Hicks Family Cemetery in Big Creek, West Virginia.
Share a memory or send a condolence online at hitefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.