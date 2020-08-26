1/1
Wilma Baughman
1927 - 2020
BUTLER - Wilma M. Baughman, 92, formerly of Garrett and Auburn, Indiana, died on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at Laurels of DeKalb Nursing Home in Butler, Indiana.

She was born on Oct. 21, 1927, in Edon, Ohio, to Ira J. and Sevilla (Rockey) Kiess.

She worked as a cashier at Harold's Grocery in Butler, City National Bank as a bookkeeper, then at Foamex in Auburn as an inspector, before retiring in 1987.

She attended Garrett Baptist Church and enjoyed the 27 years spent wintering in Florida, where she loved going to the beach and garage sales. She also loved to go out to eat, gardening and watching her grandchildren play sports.

Wilma married Robert E. Baughman on Oct. 22, 1945, in Auburn, and he passed away on Sept. 22, 1994.

She is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law, Richard L. and Midge Baughman, of Garrett, Stephen I. and Donna Baughman, of Angola and David L. and Cheryl Baughman, of Auburn; four grandchildren, Chris (Kristen) Baughman, Megan (Frank) Mangono, Lance Baughman, and Chad (Brandi) Baughman; five great-grandchildren, Ragan Baughman, Steven Baughman, Emanuele Mangono and Evelyn Baughman; and a brother, Joe J. (Elba) Kiess, of Angola.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a brother, Vern F. Keiss; and a sister, Manznetta Buck.

A private family graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn, with the Rev. David Mix officiating.

Preferred memorials are the American Heart Association or American Lung Association.

Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn is assisting the family with the arrangements. To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.



Published in KPCNews on Aug. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
(260) 572-1000
