Wilma B. Burch, age 86, of Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at her home.
She was born on April 10, 1933 in Angola, Indiana to Robert and Ruth (Albright) Rakestraw.
Wilma graduated from Fremont High School in 1951. She worked for the Fremont Head Start Program for 15 years, retiring in 1994.
She married Darrel Robert "Bob" Burch at the Angola United Methodist Church on November 12, 1952.
Wilma very much enjoyed snowmobiling, camping, nature, sewing, making crafts, and reading.
Survivors include her husband, Bob Burch of Fremont, Indiana; daughters, Diana Merillat of Fremont, Indiana and Brenda Burch of Angola, Indiana; grandchildren, Kimberly Renee Boles of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Amy Lynn (Ryan) Anderson of Greenwood, Indiana; great- grandchildren, Penny and Lucy Barnett, and Evelyn and Spencer Anderson; a brother, Jerry (Verna) Rakestraw of Fremont, Indiana and a sister-in-law, Willa Drushall of Angola, Indiana.
Wilma was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Ruth Rakestraw; brothers, Don Rakestraw and Ed Rakestraw; a sister, Wauneta Foster and a son-in-law, Dennis Merillat.
Following her wishes cremation will take place.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 11, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Fremont American Legion Cassel Post # 257, Fremont, Indiana.
Private burial will take place at Lakeside Cemetery, Fremont, Indiana.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com