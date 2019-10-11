KPCNews Obituaries
Visitation
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
(260) 572-1000
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
3:00 PM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
View Map
Wilma Carper


1926 - 2019
Wilma Carper Obituary

AUBURN - Wilma M. Carper, 92, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at Laurels of DeKalb in Butler.

Mrs. Carper was born on Nov. 9, 1926, in Beaula, Michigan, to Evan and Nida (Creamer) Link.

She was a graduate of Auburn High School.

She married Ralph J. Carper on Dec. 19, 1948. He preceded her in death on June 4, 2013.

Mrs. Carper was a homemaker. In addition to raising her family, she also worked for a time at Messenger Corporation in Auburn, DeKalb Memorial Hospital in Auburn and Auburn Abstract.

She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Randy and Denise Carper, of Auburn; daughter and son-in-law, Deborah and Thomas Refner, of Auburn; three grandchildren, Stacy and Patrick Kisor, Rodney and Brandi Carper, and Richard Carper; and two great-grandchildren, Ryker Carper and Brantley Carper.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ralph Carper; sister, Maysa Guinn; and four brothers, Herschel Link, Arnold Link, Curtis Link and Milo Link.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, from 1-3 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., in Auburn.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at 3 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn, officiated by the Rev. Dr. Robert Craig.

Burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.

Memorial donations may be directed to DeKalb County Humane Society, 5221 U.S. 6, Butler, Indiana 46721.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.

Published in KPCNews on Oct. 11, 2019
