FREMONT - Wilma Jean Foster, 75, of Fremont passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne.
She was born on June 13, 1944 in McRoberts, Kentucky to William and Ester (Cassada) Powers.
Wilma married Jerry Wade Foster on April 21, 1962 at Dover, Delaware.
She formerly worked for the Colby Pharmacy for 10 years and retired from the Indiana Toll Road as an attendant.
Wilma graduated from Pound High School, Pound, Virginia. She was a member of the Fremont United Methodist Church. Her hobbies included baking, having a cup of coffee at the Bull Pen, traveling and taking the family annual trip out west each fall after Labor Day.
Survivors include her children, Dinah Foster of Coldwater, Michigan, and Bryan (Angel) Foster of Fort Wayne, three grandchildren, Joshua Foster of Coldwater, Michigan, Teegan Foster and Cameryn Foster both of Fort Wayne, sisters, Wanda Allen of Russellville, Kentucky, Shirley Masters of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Carol Kohr of Omaha, Nebraska and Ann Wannamacher of Carlisle, Arkansas.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Foster on November 19, 2016, her parents, a sister, Mary Hatfield, and a brother, Sonny Powers.
A Memorial Service will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont. Pastor Tracey Zimmerman will officiate the service.
Calling hours will be held prior to the Memorial Service from 4-6 p.m. Thursday at Beams Funeral Home.
Private burial will be at a later time at Fremont Cemetery.
Memorial donations in her memory are requested to the Fremont United Methodist Church.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home of Fremont, 495-2915.