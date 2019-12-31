KPCNews Obituaries
Services
Miller Stewart Funeral Home
1003 S. Main Street
Middlebury, IN 46540
(574) 825-2930
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020
9:30 AM
Lavon Yoder residence
7750 W. C.R. 600S
Topeka, IN
View Map
1935 - 2019
Wilma Fry Obituary

TOPEKA - Wilma E. Fry, 84, of Topeka, Indiana, died at 1:15 p.m., on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at her residence.

She was born on July 21, 1935, in LaGrange County, Indiana, to Erwin S. and Elizabeth (Lambright) Eash.

On March 17, 1955, in LaGrange County, she married Vern D. Fry. He survives.

Survivors in addition to her husband are five daughters, Carolyn (Mervin) Eash, of Topeka, Dorothy (Jake) Petersheim, of Wolcottville, Norma (Freeman) Bontrager, of Shipshewana, Leona (Wayne) Miller, of Topeka, and Verda (Leroy) Miller, of Wolcottville; two sons, Wayne (Sue Ann) Fry, of Ligonier, and Dean (Mary) Fry, of Ligonier; 29 grandchildren, 103 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Edna (Perry) Yoder, of Bloomfield, Iowa, and Rosa (Albert) Yoder, of Topeka.

She was preceded in death by her parents; five brothers, Harvey, Amos, Ora, Sammie and Ervin Eash; five sisters, Alice Eash, Susie Eash, Millie Yoder, Lizzie Mast, and Ida Eash; two grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Wilma was a homemaker and member of Old Order Amish Church.

Visitation will be all day Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at the family's residence, 7385 W. C.R. 600S, Topeka.

Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m., on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2019, at the Lavon Yoder residence, 7750 W. C.R. 600S, Topeka.

Services will be conducted by Bishop Ervin Lehman and the home ministers.

Burial will be at Hawpatch Cemetery, Topeka.

Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in KPCNews on Dec. 31, 2019
