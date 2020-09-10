1/
Wilma O. Bontrager
Wilma Bontrager

SHIPSHEWANA - Wilma O. Bontrager, 69, of Shipshewana, died at 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 at her residence, after a one year battle with cancer.

She was born on Oct. 2, 1950 in Howe, to Ora E. and Anna N. (Troyer) Hochstetler. On Aug. 21, 1969 in LaGrange County, she married Glen D. Bontrager; he survives.

Survivors in addition to her husband are four daughters, Laverda Ann (LeRoy) Miller of Millersburg, Lou Ann (Menno) Lambright, Iva Jean (Vernon) Troyer, Julie Elizabeth (Jeremy) Frey all of Shipshewana; three sons, Dewayne (Amy) Bontrager of Middlebury, Leon (Marilyn) Bontrager of Millersburg, Gary (Martha) Bontrager of Sturgis, Michigan; 29 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; four sisters, Susan (Ora) Bontrager of Topeka, Leona (Lavern) Raber, Mary (Ervin) Miller, Leanna (Glenford) Hofstetter all of Shipshewana; two brothers, John (Edna Mae) Hochstetler, Amos (Anna Fern) Hochstetler both of Howe; 38 nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Alvin Troyer.

Wilma was a homemaker and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.

Visitation will be after 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10 and all day Friday, Sept. 11 at the Menno Lambright residence, 475 Berkshire Dr., Shipshewana. Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12 at the Floyd Knepp residence, 1400 N. SR 5, Shipshewana. Services will be conducted by Bishop Floyd Lehman and the home ministers. Burial will be in East Barren Cemetery, Shipshewana.

Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury, is handling the arrangements.



Published in KPCNews on Sep. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Miller-Stewart Funeral Home
1003 S. Main Street
Middlebury, IN 46540
(574) 825-2930
