Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
(260) 572-1000
Visitation
Saturday, May 16, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
Graveside service
Saturday, May 16, 2020
2:00 PM
Woodlawn Cemetery
Auburn, IN
1928 - 2020
Wilma Sherck Obituary

WATERLOO - Wilma M. Sherck, 92, died on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Laurels of DeKalb in Butler, Indiana.

She was born March 28, 1928, in Auburn, Indiana, to Ralph W. and Martha I. (DePew) Humbert.

She was a 1947 graduate of Auburn High School.

Wilma was an active member of Cedar Lake Church of Christ in Waterloo. She was also a member of Country Charm Extension Homemakers Club.

She worked for DeKalb Central Schools cafeteria for 12 years.

Wilma married John C. Sherck on Sept. 27, 1947, and he died on Dec. 19, 2007.

Surviving are a son and three daughters, Dean (Debbie) Sherck, of Waterloo, Vicki (Kim) Eberly, of Waterloo, Karen (Dave) Fretz, of Greenfield, Indiana, and Christine Sherck, of Angola; six grandchildren, Rachel (Matt) Whitaker, Zackary (Liz) Fretz, Beth Becker, Lisa (Troy) Hantz, Tyler Sherck and Jonathan (Yuka) Graham; eight great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Fern (Kenneth) Wilcoxson, of Auburn; and a brother--in-law, Don Hisey.

She was preceded in death by her husband; a son, Dwight; four grandchildren; and three sisters, Wanita Hisey, Irene Deichreck and Mabel Eldridge.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.

Visitation is from 1-2 p.m., Saturday at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., in Auburn.

Memorials may be given in Wilma's name to Rise Incorporated.

To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.

Published in KPCNews on May 15, 2020
