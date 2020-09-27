AUBURN - Winfield "Scotty" Delauder, age 86, of Auburn passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020 at his Auburn home.

He was born on August 1, 1934 in Philippi, West Virginia to Stanley and Pearl Delauder.

Mr. Delauder honorably served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict.

He married Ruth Ann Shenk on September 3, 1958 in Garrett. She preceded him in death on July 8, 2014.

Mr. Delauder worked for the Zollner Corporation for 29 years, retiring in 1997. Prior to that he worked for both the Garrett Foundry and the Auburn Foundry. Scotty enjoyed hunting and fishing. Most of all he enjoyed gardening. Year after year he always planted a huge garden and he always worked very hard and spent a lot of time in his gardens.

Survivors include son and daughter-in-law Lynn and Rhonda Delauder of Hamilton; daughter and son-in-law, Becky and John Williams of Fort Wayne; son and daughter-in-law Mike and Alberta Delauder of Auburn; three grandchildren, Justin Delauder (Shannon Buchs), Tyler and Rachel Delauder and Kelby Delauder (Devon Thomas); three great-grandchildren, Otto Delauder, Kason Delauder and Addyson Williams; brother and sister-in-law Randolph and Dorothy Delauder of Garrett; brother Denver Delauder of Belington, West Virginia; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and seven sisters.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 12 noon to 2 p.m. at the Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 South Center Street in Auburn.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn with Dr. Robert Craig officiating.

Burial will take place in the Cedar Creek Cemetery in Garrett.

Memorial donations may be directed to Heartland Hospice, 1315 Directors Row, Suite 210, Fort Wayne, Indiana 46808

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on the Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.