Xena Casselman

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - Xena Whitford Dice Casselman, 89, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in Winter Garden, Florida.

She was born on July 4, 1930, in Kendallville, Indiana, to Clayton and Gladys Whitford. When she was 8 years old, she lived with Judson and Minnie Dice, until her marriage.

Survivors include Michael and Mary Casselman, of Kendallville, Indiana, Sandra and Steve Young, of Winter Garden, Florida, Jan and Bob Seketa, of Ocoee, Florida, and Karen and Steve Klempel, of Winter Garden, Florida; her grandchildren, Jennifer, Casselman, Mallory Young, Derek Casselman, Alec Seketa, Maggie Seketa, Stacey Klempel and Emily Klempel; and a great-granddaughter, Morgan Casselman.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; and three brothers, Duane, Richard and Donald.

Mrs. Casselman worked for Dr. Herman Hepner for 30 years as his bookkeeper. She enjoyed reading and spending time with her family.