LAURENCE HARBOR, New Jersey - Yolande Hines Sullivan, 65, of Laurence Harbor, New Jersey, passed peacefully on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at RWJ University Hospital, in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

Born and raised in Auburn, Indiana, she had resided in Laurence Harbor, New Jersey, for more than 27 years.

She was a licensed practical nurse with Perth Amboy General Hospital in Perth Amboy, New Jersey, for 10 years, before retiring in 1995.

Yolande leaves behind her beloved husband of 32 years, Jim Sullivan; her two beloved daughters, Katie Nguyen and her husband, Chaz, and Georgia Sullivan, all of Old Bridge; her brother, Patch Hines, of Auburn, Indiana; her sister, Jonatha Wright, of Lutz, Florida; and her mother-in-law, Dorothy Sullivan.

Visitation will be on Saturday, June 8, 2019, from 1-3 p.m., and 6-8 p.m., with a prayer service at 7:30 p.m., at Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave., Fords, NJ 08863.

Cremation will follow privately.

For directions or to send flowers or condolences, visit flynnfuneral.com.