Yvette Johnson
1968 - 2020
WOLCOTTVILLE - Yvette Marie Johnson, age 51, of Wolcottville, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Yvette was born in Independence, Kansas, on Oct. 17, 1968, to Ralph Abston and Altalee (Moran) Stellhorn. She graduated from Oxford High School in Oxford, Kansas; Kansas State University and IPFW.

She married Brandon Gregory Johnson on Oct. 12, 2000, in Miami, Florida.

Yvette was a special education teacher's aide at Prairie Heights Junior High School.

Survivors include her husband, Brandon Johnson, of Wolcottville; daughter, Tahlia Johnson, of Wolcottville; mother, Altalee Stellhorn, of Fort Wayne; father, Ralph Abston, of Howe; brothers, Nicholas Abston, of Nashville, and his two daughters, Stella and Sophia Abston, and Christopher Abston, of Fort Wayne; mother and father-in-law, Sharron (Peachey) and Richard Johnson, of Williamsburg, Virginia; brother-in-law, Trenton and Lanee Johnson, of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and their two children, Tate and Kyrie Johnson.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Max and Ruth Peachey.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020, from 3-5 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.

Memorial donations in Yvette's honor may be made to the Prairie Heights Theater Department.

There will be a gathering and celebration of Yvette's life later. Date and location to be announced.

Share a favorite memory of Yvette or send a condolence online at hitefuneralhome.com.



Published in KPCNews on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Hite Funeral Home
