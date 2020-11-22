ANGOLA - Zachary Farquhar was born in Angola on the July 4, 1988. He was called home by Jesus on Nov. 19, 2020.

Zachary loved spending time with his family and friends. He's always so full of life and brightens every room he walks into with those bright eyes and huge smile. Zachary loves the Philadelphia Eagles, making 3D prints, fishing, walking, animals of all kinds, Superman, Camaros, collecting Power Rangers, summertime, the ocean and just hanging out.

Zachary has so many who love and will be mourning him: his Mom, Laura Rowe, Dad, Chris Rowe, brother Alex Farquhar, PawPaw, John (Tom) Cagle, MawMaw, Brenda Cagle, dad that helped raise him, Scott Farquhar, Granny, Nancy Farquhar, Grandmother, Penny Bower (John), Grandmother, Pat Curtis-Thomas (Howard).

Zachary is part of a huge family filled with aunts, uncles and cousins who he loves dearly. Along with many friends he holds close to his heart: his long-time best friend Kendra Meeks, his childhood friend Brent Henderson (Hendy), his brothers by choice, Cal Creager and Alex Fanning. His special friend Steph Rowley and her three sons, Logan, Cobi and Emrys who were like his own. There are so many others that have touched his life that I probably don't even know. They ALL mean the world to Zachary.

There will be no services at this time but we will hold a celebration of his life this summer to celebrate his birthday.

