1/1
Zachary Farquhar
1988 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Zachary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ANGOLA - Zachary Farquhar was born in Angola on the July 4, 1988. He was called home by Jesus on Nov. 19, 2020.

Zachary loved spending time with his family and friends. He's always so full of life and brightens every room he walks into with those bright eyes and huge smile. Zachary loves the Philadelphia Eagles, making 3D prints, fishing, walking, animals of all kinds, Superman, Camaros, collecting Power Rangers, summertime, the ocean and just hanging out.

Zachary has so many who love and will be mourning him: his Mom, Laura Rowe, Dad, Chris Rowe, brother Alex Farquhar, PawPaw, John (Tom) Cagle, MawMaw, Brenda Cagle, dad that helped raise him, Scott Farquhar, Granny, Nancy Farquhar, Grandmother, Penny Bower (John), Grandmother, Pat Curtis-Thomas (Howard).

Zachary is part of a huge family filled with aunts, uncles and cousins who he loves dearly. Along with many friends he holds close to his heart: his long-time best friend Kendra Meeks, his childhood friend Brent Henderson (Hendy), his brothers by choice, Cal Creager and Alex Fanning. His special friend Steph Rowley and her three sons, Logan, Cobi and Emrys who were like his own. There are so many others that have touched his life that I probably don't even know. They ALL mean the world to Zachary.

There will be no services at this time but we will hold a celebration of his life this summer to celebrate his birthday.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is in charge of local arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online through our website: www.weichtfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KPCNews on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Weicht Funeral Home Inc
207 N West St
Angola, IN 46703
(260) 665-3111
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Weicht Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved