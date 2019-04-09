ANGOLA - Zachary Allen Hull, age 29, of Angola, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. He was diagnosed with leukemia in January 2018.

Zach was born Jan. 30, 1990. in Angola, to Christina Hull and Kevin Gollnick.

He grew up in Fremont and attended Fremont Schools. He later graduated from Woodlan High School, Woodburn.

Zach worked in construction. He enjoyed fishing and being outside. He also liked to make others happy, and enjoyed putting a smile on their face.

Survivors include his mother, Christina Hull of Fremont; his father and stepmother, Kevin (Pam) Gollnick of Pleasant Lake; brothers, Shawn (Maddie) Gollnick of Germany, Kyle (Miranda) Gollnick of Germany, Chance Gollnick of Pleasant Lake, Michael Palmer of Angola, Josh Palmer of Camden, Michigan, and Joseph Molter of Fremont; his girlfriend, Michelle Jones of Angola; grandfathers, Sam (Geneva) Hull of Fremont, and Gordon Gollnick of Hillsdale, Michigan; aunts, uncles, cousins, and a niece and a nephew.

He was preceded in death by a grandmother, Trenna Gollnick Callahan.

Funeral services will be at 2 pm Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, with the Rev. Jon Bruney officiating.

There will be calling hours prior to the services from 12 noon until 2 p.m. Wednesday, at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be directed to the Steuben County Cancer Association or to the family.

Condolences may be sent online to beamsfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home of Fremont.