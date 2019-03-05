ATLANTA, Ga. - Zania Reigh Creigh, 65, of 802 Adams Lake Blvd SE, Atlanta, Georgia, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, in Atlanta.

Zania was born Sept. 15, 1953, in Logansport, Indiana. She is the daughter of James and Doris Marks.

Zania was a 1971 graduate of Fremont High School. Zania served in the U.S. Marine Corps. She lived in Atlanta for the past 35 years and was self-employed as a massage therapist, providing sports massage therapy for 30 plus years.

Zania is survived by her mother, Doris Marks of Angola; her brother, James Marks and his wife, Dorinda, of Lumber Bridge, North Carolina; nephew, Dustin Marks and his wife Cassandra of Peru, Indiana; niece Janesssa Marks of Fayetteville, North Carolina; and great-niece, Madilyn Marks of Peru; as well as longtime devoted friend, Wayne Boone.

Preceding Zania in death are her father, James W. Marks; grandmother, Doris Solliday; and grandfather, William Solliday.

A small service with military honors will be held at the Canton National Cemetery, March 5, 2019.

Her family requests that in lieu of flowers, a donation to a be made in Zania's name.