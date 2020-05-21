|
|
TOPEKA - Zaydkiel Enrico Carmichael, age 9 months, of Topeka, Indiana, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020, at home following a battle with congenital heart disease.
He was born on July 24, 2019, the son of Kayla Nicole and Christopher Carmichael in Indianapolis, Indiana.
He is survived by his parents; maternal grandparents, Cynthia (Devin) Mills; paternal grandparents, Norman Carmichael and Melissa Budowski; great-grandparents, Peggy (Eleazar) Cadena; and a great-great-grandma, Josefa Campos Valdez; along with a large and loving extended family.
Zaydkiel was welcomed into everlasting life by his brother, Arkisle W. Adams; and great-great-grandparents, Margaret and Edward Hall.
A funeral service in Zaydkiel's memory will begin at 2 p.m., on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South, Ligonier, IN 46767.
Pastor Charles Barker will officiate.
Zaydkiel will be laid to rest with his brother, Arkisle, at Oak Park Cemetery in Ligonier, following the service.
A visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m., prior to the funeral service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions in honor of Zaydkiel maybe directed to the family.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
Published in KPCNews on May 21, 2020