Alta Marie Taylor
January 11, 1922 - July 18, 2019
Alta Marie Zimmerman - Taylor of Kuna, ID passed away on July 18th, 2019 of natural causes. She lived to be 97 years old.
She was born on January 11, 1922 in Bowmont, Idaho in the same room that she would later marry in. She is proceeded in death by her late husband Charles "Charlie" Blaine Taylor, her granddaughter Sharley Dawn Taylor and 7 brothers and sisters.
She was the last known living person to have attended school in Bowmont, Idaho which she was bussed to in a covered wagon. She worked hard and was full of vitality.
She leaves behind two sons Leo and LeRoy Taylor, eight grandchildren Gina Day, Becky Taylor-Brooks, Shayla Hall, Brook Taylor, Vickie Arnold, BreAnna Kline and 12 great grandchildren.
She had a phenomenal work ethic that was sprinkled into each generation of her family. She was the type of Grandmother that waited with you at the bus stop before school and greeted you when you came home. She had an endless supply of coloring books that came with a set of rules… finish the page before you move on and no coloring in someone else's book which looking back taught us to finish what we started and to do our own work. While she was always willing to stop and grab a sick kid from school…it was iffy if you wanted her to because her driving wasn't the best. She had two speeds STOP and LAUNCH. She looked at you like you were important and didn't ever like to be seen without a wig. When she turned 90 she received a signed letter from the President to congratulate her on the accomplishment of growing old… Something that she was very proud of. She never let her age define her which was always apparent but was obvious to all when she made headline news by sky diving at 75 years old. She had a heart of gold and supplied so many with her endless love that often showed itself in the form of homemade syrup with your French toast on or a hot pop tart waiting in the toaster on school days.
She saved everything and would have never understood the excess need of always having something new. Her favorite color was red and she was trying to make it to 100. She was always up for conversation even if was as simple as the weather and in excitement the phrase "Whoa Hot Rod" might have slipped out from her lips. She smiled often and her grin was ear to ear.
My father told me once that your children are your immortality, they are really what we leave behind on this earth… good bad or indifferent. We are her legacy. She was the Mother of my father who to me is a Giant among men. He has her smile and the uncanny ability to provide love. After all life is about who we share it with. Alta will be missed greatly by many including her care taker Tori Taylor who the family owes a debt of gratitude. She will live on in our hearts. may she rest in peace.
Alta's viewing will be held on August 8th from 10 am to 12 pm at Alsip and Persons funeral chapel located at 404 10th Ave. S. Nampa, ID 83651 with a graveside service to follow at Kohlerlawn located at 76 6th St. N in Nampa at 1 pm. Celebration of life to follow at a family residence.
Published in Kuna Melba News from Aug. 4 to Aug. 7, 2019