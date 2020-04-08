|
Ann Danes
Ann Marie Earl Danes, age 84, residing in Kuna, Idaho, died quietly in her home the evening of March 30, 2020, as a result of Metastatic Breast Cancer. Ann was born November 17, 1935, to Vertie and Kenneth Earl in their home in Bunkerville, Nevada. She was sixth in a family of seven children. When she was seven her family moved to a farm in Meridian, Idaho. In time, the family moved to St George, Utah, where she attended and graduated from Dixie High School, setting a new state record for shorthand and typing in her time there. Ann married her sweetheart, Donald Allen Danes, on May 28, 1953, in the St. George Temple. She worked as a legal secretary several times over the years, eventually serving as Kuna City Clerk for many years. She loved working in and serving this community. She supported her husband in his military service and remained patriotic throughout her life. Ann was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and led a life of service, faithfully assisting in whatever capacity she was called to serve. She loved ministering and could be found visiting and helping many in her circle of influence. She served in the temple for many years, returning after each mission, for over twenty years of temple service. She and her sweetheart were companions on one mission in Seattle, Washington, and she completed a second mission after Don's death, in 2012, in Orlando Florida. Following the Orlando Mission (not being one to let grass grow beneath her feet), she immediately filled another mission, serving at the Bishop's storehouse in Boise, Idaho, while also attending the temple 2-3 times a week. She truly loved temple attendance and doing temple work. Ann, being a covenant woman, made an effort to never disappoint the Lord. She loved quilting, baking and sharing bread, crossword puzzles, word games of all sorts, and reading. However, her favorite pastime was spending time with her children and grandchildren. Ann lived in many areas of our beautiful country: Bunkerville, Nevada; Meridian, Idaho; St George Utah; Fairbanks, Alaska; Oceanside, SanDiego and Poway, California; Akron, Ohio; and Rochester, New York. Eventually, she and Don put down roots in Kuna, Idaho, where she has lived for 42 years. Ann is survived by her children Jim and (Connie) Danes, (Bill) and Karen Reid, (Micheal) Hiatt, Kenneth and (Jenette) Danes, Kathleen and (David) Whittle, Allen and (Malynda) Danes, Aaron Danes and (Karen Loya), (Mark) and LaNita Vance, numerous grand children and great grandchildren and her siblings Dean and (Laura) Earl and (LuDeen) Earl. Ann was preceded in death by her parents Vertie and Kenneth Earl, her husband Donald Allen Danes, siblings and spouses Ken Earl, Wilma and (George) Strasser, Larry and (Renee) Earl, Lewis and (Carol) Earl, Alice Packard, daughter Annette Hiatt, grandchildren Owen Danes, Mariah Reid, Shawn Cameron, Michael Whittle, Ashley Whittle and great grandson Julian Fuentes.
Due to restrictions in place because of the coronavirus pandemic, we will be unable to hold a funeral service to honor our mother. There will be a viewing at Zeyer Funeral Chapel, 83 N. Midland Blvd. Nampa, on Friday the 10th of April; family will be welcome from 4:00 to 6:00 PM, and friends from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. Only two (2) people at a time will be allowed to view Ann, as per current funeral home guidelines. She will be buried at the Kuna Cemetery. Our hearts are full of gratitude for all who have aided our family in caring for Mother during the last few months of her life, family and friends who gave selflessly to sit with her, read to her, and love her, Heart and Home Hospice Care, and Zeyer Funeral Chapel, who is in charge of viewing and burial arrangements. You have all been wonderful in serving our family, especially our mother, at this time. In lieu of flowers, send memorial donations for missionary, temple or humanitarian purposes to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at: Corporation of the President 50 E North Temple, Room 1521 Salt Lake City, Utah 84150
"Mother A word that holds the tender spell
Of the dear essential things of earth;
A home, clean sunlit rooms, and the good smell of bread,
A table spread, a glowing hearth, and love beyond the dream of anyone…
I search for words for her… and there are none." Author unknown
Published in Kuna Melba News on Apr. 8, 2020