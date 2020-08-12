Christy J. Royer Williams
June 3, 1956 - May 20, 2020
Christy Jo (Royer) Williams, 61, of Meridian, Idaho passed away May 20, 2020, with family by her side. Christy was born on June 3, 1958, in Nampa, Idaho to Charles Norman and Betty Jean Royer. She was the fifth of eight children for the Royers, who were well known in the Kuna community.
Christy met her husband, Vern Williams, in 1978 and they married in 1979.
Christy and Vern had two children, Jennifer (35) and Luke (31). Christy attended Kuna schools and was active in the band and drill team. Christy also attended the Kuna United Methodist Church during her childhood.
Christy and Vern lived in Pendleton, Battle Mountain, Elko, Reno, Eagle, Boise, and Omaha. She always considered the Idaho Treasure Valley her true home. Christy worked at the Kuna Drive-In, Arctic Circle in Nampa, Skaggs in Boise, and at school districts serving students with special needs. She impacted every child she worked with and was always a strong advocate for special needs children of Eagle and Omaha.
Family camping trips were her favorite things to do. Christy enjoyed their car rides across the state which took them to well-traveled, and not so well-traveled, areas of Idaho. She always had a story to tell of their adventures. Her memory was infallible. She was involved with her children's activities and with the children in the neighborhoods where she lived. She was a troop leader for Luke and Jennifer's Boy/Girl Scout troops. She guided them in their adult life with her loving heart. She always made crafts to entertain her children and enjoyed cooking family meals. The family dog, Bell, was very special to Christy.
Christy never met a stranger on her life's journey, making conversation about anything and telling about the happenings in the family or her most recent adventure. She would often make a phone call to her mother daily to share the events of the day. As one of the 8Cs, as the Royer siblings are known since their names begin with C, she will retain that treasured title, (there will always be 8Cs.)
During the past year, after Christy's diagnosis with Bile Duct Cancer, Christy was able to make memorable trips to the Oregon coast with her mother and siblings, and the Teton and Yellowstone parks with her son and daughter. Her last wish was to enjoy Idaho's great sunsets, which she enjoyed with the entire family near Marsing. The family is so grateful they acted quickly to share these special memories. Our loss of Christy as a mother, daughter, sister, and aunt is great. We will miss her kind, compassionate, caring spirit and her giving heart which always served others.
Christy is preceded in death by her father, Charles Royer; husband, Vern Williams; brother-in-law, Randy Durham, and stepfather, Jim Carley. She is survived by her children, Jennifer and Luke; mother, Betty Royer, and siblings: Connie (Randy) Harris, Charlene (Steve) Wiscombe, Carla (Alan Tong) Durham, Cathy Smith, Colleen (Eugene) DelaRosa, Chuck (Carrie) Royer, and Cliff (Maria) Royer, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Due to the current epidemic, a private funeral service will be held on August 15, 2020, at the Kuna Cemetery for family and invited guests. A video of the service will be available online immediately following the service on Facebook, at www.facebook.com/christyjw
. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Christy William's name to the International Cholangiocarinoma Foundation (https://cholangiocarcinoma.org/
.