Keith "Shorty" Hayden
Keith "Shorty" Hayden passed away Saturday, June 22nd at 96 surrounded by his wife and children.
Born in Nebraska, he joined the Army and served during WW2. "Shorty" married the love of his life on January 25, 1951. They moved to Kuna, Idaho in 1959 where they built a life with their 3 children as a dairy farmer until he retired.
"Shorty" is survived by his wife, Donna of 68 years, his sister Lorene, James (Sherry) Hayden, Barbara (Dennis) Parkhurst, Janet (Hardin) Perkins, 4 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. He was a great man and loved by many. He will be missed.
Published in Kuna Melba News on July 3, 2019
