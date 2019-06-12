Leroy (Ted) Arlow Anderson, Jr.

10/19/1962 - 06/08/2019

It is with sadness and heavy hearts we share with you the passing of Leroy Arlow Anderson, Jr. Ted passed away unexpectedly on June 8th, 2019 at the age of 56 of natural causes. Ted was born in Camp Lejuene, NC on October 19th, 1962 to Leroy Arlow Anderson and Carolyn Rae Anderson.

Ted grew up in Sandy, Oregon and graduated from Borah High School. Following high school Ted joined the US Army, spent 2 years overseas in Germany and completed his training at Fort Lewis Army base in Tacoma, WA. After being honorably discharged from the Army he found his calling in the commercial sprinkler trade. Ted was very proud of his many accomplishments as a sprinkler fitter/foreman and most recently as a Field Superintendent with Phoenix Fire Protection. Ted's passion in life was his family, friends, hunting and fishing. Anyone who knew Ted knew he'd give you the shirt off his back or his last dollar if you needed it. He lived life very passionately and enjoyed every minute of it; always after that illusive giant sturgeon or huge moose, elk and deer.

Ted is survived by his wife of 23 years, Ellen Anderson, his father and step-mother Leroy and Terri Anderson, his mother and step-father, Carolyn and Jerry Hartman, his brothers Greg Anderson and Chuck Hartman, sisters Mindy(Mike) Moore and Holly Couch, brother-in-law Larry (Tammy) Dessel, sisters in-law Julie (Roger) Reynolds, Joanne (Bill) Haynes & Leslie (Carlos) Candiotti nephews Josh Langley, Hunter Anderson, Jake Couch, Nathan Couch and August Hartman, nieces Grace Moore, Catie Carver, Callie Hartman and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends too numerous to name. He is preceded in death by his step-son Cullen Curarelli and his maternal and paternal grandparents.

This loss to our family is monumental. Ted touched so many lives in so many ways and will forever be remembered as a husband, father, son, brother, uncle, cousin, nephew, Santa Claus!

Services will be held at the Cloverdale Church of God, 3755 S Cloverdale Rd, Boise, ID 83709 on June 15th, 2019 at 11 AM. Following the services there will be a Celebration of Life at the Hartman home, 3822 Gemini Circles, Boise, Idaho. An interment at the Veterans Cemetery will be held at a later date. Published in Kuna Melba News from June 12 to June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary