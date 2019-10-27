Home

POWERED BY

Services
Accent Funeral Home
1303 North Main Street
Meridian, ID 83642
(208) 888-5833
Service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Kuna United Methodist Church
260 4th St.
Kuna, ID
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter Smith


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter Smith Obituary
Walter K. Smith
October 13, 1934 - October 21, 2019
Walter K. Smith passed away from Parkinson's Disease on October 21, 2019. He was born in Corbin, Kentucky on October 13, 1934 to Victor Eugene Smith and Ida Eaton Smith. After serving in the Air Force, he earned a degree in mechanical engineering. Eventually, he worked in the food processing industry laying out food processing plants and upgrading food processing plants. He enjoyed auctions, restoring cars and tractors, and being outdoors. He was preceded in death by one sister, four brothers, and his parents. He is survived by his brothers: Carl and Roy, his wife Mary Joyce, and children: Monte, Shelley, and Susan, and two grandchildren.
His life will be remembered at 11:00 AM on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Kuna United Methodist Church, 260 4th St. in Kuna. Services are under the care of Accent Funeral Home and Cremation. Remembrances may be left for the family at www.AccentFuneral.com.
Published in Kuna Melba News from Oct. 27 to Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now