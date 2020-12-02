William Leonard Cosner - November 17, 2020
William Leonard (Mr. Bill) Cosner was called home, with his family by his side, from Kuna, ID on November 17, 2020 at the age of 77. Bill was born in Washington D.C. to Howard and Ruth Cosner, and lived most of his childhood in Parkersburg, W.V. He graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1962, then joined the Navy where a first dance turned into 56 years of marriage which began September 5, 1964 in Chicago. After requesting the East Coast, the Navy stationed him in Pearl Harbor from which his last cruise was spent patrolling the shores of Vietnam. After his discharge he graduated from Cal Poly and worked in food processing which took him all over the world. Following retirement, he moved to Kuna, ID where he was baptized and joined the Kuna Baptist Church family.
He enjoyed time with family and friends, golfing with his best friend Ed and anybody who was brave enough to join them, and target, trap and skeet shooting. He ate halibut sandwiches "just for the halibut", drank Blue Moon, and listened to Willie Nelson and talk radio non-stop.
He is survived by his wife Barbara, daughter "sweetheart" Leah and husband Darby, two grandchildren Zachary and Bryce, sister Patricia Schaefer, three brothers Howard E. Cosner, Jr., Dennis K. Cosner and Daryl L. Cosner. He was predeceased by his sister Connie Lee Conger.
Bill will also be greatly missed by his furry companions Buster & Bella who shared twice daily walks and sunrises together.
A memorial service will be held on December 5, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Kuna Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers donations to the Oncology Department at the Boise Veterans Hospital (www.boise.va.gov
) would be appreciated.