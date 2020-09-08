Alan Burrage

Alan P. Burrage - Obituary

Born to Leonard F. Burrage (later Capt. USNR) and Elizabeth S. Burrage (former Lt.jg USN) on 04-12-45 in Oak Park, IL.

Alan was active in his community for much of his life. He attained the rank of Eagle Scout at age 14, two weeks before heading to the National Jamboree in Colorado in 1959. He enjoyed singing in the Ellensburg High School ensemble Hi-Kords. His enlistment with the US Navy started in 1963. He attained the rank of Quartermaster 2nd Class before attending OCS in 1970 and ultimately reaching the rank of Lt., USNR. Al graduated from the Univ. of Washington with a degree in Business and enjoyed attending some of their football games. He was very active with the Monterey, CA Jaycees and the West Seattle Jaycees after moving back to Seattle. He was elected State President of the WA State Jaycees in 1979 and received his Jaycees International Senatorship #28777 in 1980. He later served as WA JCI State President in 1983. Alan was one of the organizers and original President of the Bacon Bowl Assoc. from 1980-85. (A major fundraising football game pitting teams from the Seattle vs. Tacoma Police Departments.) He was a member of the Juvenile Court Board for several years. He joined the Burien Elks #2143 in 1990 and always enjoyed the camaraderie he shared there. Alan served as Keeper of the Records for several EHS Class of '63 Reunions. He took great pride in finding the whereabouts of formerly 'Lost' Classmates and inviting them to the reunions. You could almost always find Al and his close friends in the stands of the Ellensburg Rodeo. It was one of the highlights of his year.

He is survived by his sister Ann Lee of Montrose, CO, brothers John Burrage (Jeanette) of Des Moines, WA and James Burrage (Julie) of Kamuela, HI, nephews Mark Lee of Forest Lake, MN, Sean and Chris Burrage of Renton, WA.

Alan was diagnosed with COPD several years ago. It is believed to have ultimately been the cause of his death on 07-30-20.



An Elks Memorial Service and Celebration of Life Service will be held at the Burien Elks, 14006 - 1st Ave S., Burien, WA 98166, on Sat., Sept. 12, 2020 at 2:30 PM. Social Distancing will be observed and masks are required when walking around the lodge building. All are welcome to attend. We look forward to hearing your stories of past adventures with Al.





