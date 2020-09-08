1/
Alan Burrage
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alan Burrage
Alan P. Burrage - Obituary
Born to Leonard F. Burrage (later Capt. USNR) and Elizabeth S. Burrage (former Lt.jg USN) on 04-12-45 in Oak Park, IL.
Alan was active in his community for much of his life. He attained the rank of Eagle Scout at age 14, two weeks before heading to the National Jamboree in Colorado in 1959. He enjoyed singing in the Ellensburg High School ensemble Hi-Kords. His enlistment with the US Navy started in 1963. He attained the rank of Quartermaster 2nd Class before attending OCS in 1970 and ultimately reaching the rank of Lt., USNR. Al graduated from the Univ. of Washington with a degree in Business and enjoyed attending some of their football games. He was very active with the Monterey, CA Jaycees and the West Seattle Jaycees after moving back to Seattle. He was elected State President of the WA State Jaycees in 1979 and received his Jaycees International Senatorship #28777 in 1980. He later served as WA JCI State President in 1983. Alan was one of the organizers and original President of the Bacon Bowl Assoc. from 1980-85. (A major fundraising football game pitting teams from the Seattle vs. Tacoma Police Departments.) He was a member of the Juvenile Court Board for several years. He joined the Burien Elks #2143 in 1990 and always enjoyed the camaraderie he shared there. Alan served as Keeper of the Records for several EHS Class of '63 Reunions. He took great pride in finding the whereabouts of formerly 'Lost' Classmates and inviting them to the reunions. You could almost always find Al and his close friends in the stands of the Ellensburg Rodeo. It was one of the highlights of his year.
He is survived by his sister Ann Lee of Montrose, CO, brothers John Burrage (Jeanette) of Des Moines, WA and James Burrage (Julie) of Kamuela, HI, nephews Mark Lee of Forest Lake, MN, Sean and Chris Burrage of Renton, WA.
Alan was diagnosed with COPD several years ago. It is believed to have ultimately been the cause of his death on 07-30-20.

An Elks Memorial Service and Celebration of Life Service will be held at the Burien Elks, 14006 - 1st Ave S., Burien, WA 98166, on Sat., Sept. 12, 2020 at 2:30 PM. Social Distancing will be observed and masks are required when walking around the lodge building. All are welcome to attend. We look forward to hearing your stories of past adventures with Al.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Record on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Celebration of Life
02:30 PM
Burien Elks
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 5, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved