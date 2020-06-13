Albina "Stormie" Kern
Albina "Stormie" Kern, 94, longtime Ellensburg resident, passed away at her home at Hearthstone Cottage on Sunday, May 3, 2020. A memorial service will be held at Steward & Williams Funeral Home once social distancing restrictions have been lifted.
Stormie was born on March 1, 1926 in Enumclaw, Washington to Austrian immigrants John & Teresa (Vrtagnik) Stormshak. She grew up in Enumclaw and graduated from high school there.
Stormie moved to Ellensburg when she was 20 years old and met Bentley "Alabam" Kern while she was working at the Farm Service Agency. They were married in 1948 and made Ellensburg their permanent home. Stormie kept the books for Alabam's various business ventures including Valley View Orchards, real estate, coin operated laundromats, automatic car washes and, most notably, the Big Apple Fruit Stand in Ellensburg. Stormie and Alabam "semi-retired" in 1994 when they sold Big Apple to son Ben and daughter in law Jo.
Retirement from the Big Apple gave Stormie ample time to do three things that she enjoyed - make memories with her grandchildren, spending the winters in Florida and to continue to socialize with friends by working part-time for Myrna's Dress Shop. Stormie loved people and would visit with anyone - whether they came into the shop or if they were seated next to her on an airplane - and would make everyone she met feel comfortable. She also enjoyed working in her yard, tending her flowers and was a longtime member of the Edgemont-Thrall Home Ec Club, Western Art Association and the Methodist Church.
Stormie is survived by her children Ben (Jo) Kern of Ellensburg and Suzanne (Michael) Conniff of Snohomish; grandchildren Jackie, Mandi, Trevor and Taylor; brother Dr. Fred (Alice) Stormshak of Corvallis, Oregon and sister Vera McSwain of Crockett, Texas. She is also survived by many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alabam; brothers Joe Stormshak and Gus Stormshak. She was followed to Heaven by her granddaughter, Alisa, on May 13, 2020.
Memorial contributions in Stormie's honor are suggested to Hospice Friends, 302 E. Second Avenue in Ellensburg or to the Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org/donate)
Steward & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory of Ellensburg has been entrusted with caring for Stormie's family. Online condolences may be left at www.steward-williams.com
Albina "Stormie" Kern, 94, longtime Ellensburg resident, passed away at her home at Hearthstone Cottage on Sunday, May 3, 2020. A memorial service will be held at Steward & Williams Funeral Home once social distancing restrictions have been lifted.
Stormie was born on March 1, 1926 in Enumclaw, Washington to Austrian immigrants John & Teresa (Vrtagnik) Stormshak. She grew up in Enumclaw and graduated from high school there.
Stormie moved to Ellensburg when she was 20 years old and met Bentley "Alabam" Kern while she was working at the Farm Service Agency. They were married in 1948 and made Ellensburg their permanent home. Stormie kept the books for Alabam's various business ventures including Valley View Orchards, real estate, coin operated laundromats, automatic car washes and, most notably, the Big Apple Fruit Stand in Ellensburg. Stormie and Alabam "semi-retired" in 1994 when they sold Big Apple to son Ben and daughter in law Jo.
Retirement from the Big Apple gave Stormie ample time to do three things that she enjoyed - make memories with her grandchildren, spending the winters in Florida and to continue to socialize with friends by working part-time for Myrna's Dress Shop. Stormie loved people and would visit with anyone - whether they came into the shop or if they were seated next to her on an airplane - and would make everyone she met feel comfortable. She also enjoyed working in her yard, tending her flowers and was a longtime member of the Edgemont-Thrall Home Ec Club, Western Art Association and the Methodist Church.
Stormie is survived by her children Ben (Jo) Kern of Ellensburg and Suzanne (Michael) Conniff of Snohomish; grandchildren Jackie, Mandi, Trevor and Taylor; brother Dr. Fred (Alice) Stormshak of Corvallis, Oregon and sister Vera McSwain of Crockett, Texas. She is also survived by many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alabam; brothers Joe Stormshak and Gus Stormshak. She was followed to Heaven by her granddaughter, Alisa, on May 13, 2020.
Memorial contributions in Stormie's honor are suggested to Hospice Friends, 302 E. Second Avenue in Ellensburg or to the Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org/donate)
Steward & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory of Ellensburg has been entrusted with caring for Stormie's family. Online condolences may be left at www.steward-williams.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Record on Jun. 13, 2020.