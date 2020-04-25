|
Alfred "Al" Johnson
Alfred Johnson, born April 27, 1935 in St. Maries, Idaho, joined his beloved daughter in Heaven on April 19, 2020 in Ellensburg, WA at the age of 84. His parents, August and Lucy Johnson, passed away early in his life and he and his brothers went to live with his uncle and aunt, Elmer and Valera Renfro in Cle Elum, Washington. During his time with family in Cle Elum, he learned about the logging industry. Al graduated from Cle Elum High School in 1953 and attended Central Washington State College. He married Estelle Christopherson in 1956 and was drafted into the United States Army the following year as an airplane mechanic. Once discharged, he received a Good Conduct Medal and served in the United States Army Reserves until 1964. While in the Reserves, he went back to his roots and worked in the logging industry. During his logging years, he was employed by Leo Driver Logging, Fourteen Logging and Boise Cascade Company. In the logging off-season, he also drove for George Rominger. During these years, Al and Estelle welcomed three children to their family, Cheryl, Mark and Paul. Al retired in 1992 from Boise Cascade Company and went to work for Kittitas County in the road department where he retired.
Al was an avid bowler and a life-time member of the Moose Lodge, serving as governor for two terms: and a member of First Lutheran Church. Al enjoyed being outdoors, camping with his family and spending time at the ocean. He loved to collect rocks and coins. He was a devoted family man with a quirky, dry sense of humor and if you met him, you loved him. His death leaves a huge hole in the hearts of his family and friends.
Al is survived by his wife of 63 years, Estelle (Christopherson) Johnson; his son, Mark (Jennifer) Johnson; their children, Ethan Johnson and Tye Johnson; his son, Paul (Julie) Johnson, their children Justin Johnson, Cassie (Kody) Keaton and Kiley Johnson; his son-in-law, Daniel Barnhart and his children, Micah (Breanna) Barnhart, Robert Barnhart, Matthew Barnhart and Caleb DeMartino; his great-grandchildren, Michael and Evelyn; his brother, Frank (Ellen) Johnson; the Renfro family of Cle Elum; sister-in-law, Sheila Johnson; and brother-in-law, David (Sue) Christopherson, and a shit-ton of other family members.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Cheryl Barnhart; parents, August and Lucy Johnson; uncle and aunt, Elmer and Valera Renfro; brother, Floyd Johnson; brother and sister-in-law, Wayne and Cassie Johnson; cousins, Claude (Joanie) Renfro, Eldon (Rita) Renfro and Carol (Dexter) Cooke; mother and father-in-law, Randy and Malina Christopherson; brothers-in-law, Dale Christopherson and Mike Johnson; sister-in-law, Faith Youngberg.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in Al's memory be made to Hospice Friends or First Lutheran Church of Ellensburg, WA. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date; notification will be placed in the Daily Record and the Cle Elum Tribune. Online condolences may be made to the family
Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family.
Published in Daily Record on Apr. 25, 2020