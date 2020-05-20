Alisa Marie Kern
1988 - 2020
Alisa Marie Kern
Alisa Marie Kern, 32, lifetime Ellensburg resident, passed away at the Genteel Adult Family Home on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.
Alisa was born on May 9, 1988 in Yakima, the youngest of three daughters born to Bentley & Mary Jo (Thill) Kern. She was raised at the family home on Orchard Road and attended school at Valley View Elementary, Morgan Middle School and Ellensburg High School. At the age of three, Alisa was diagnosed with Rett Syndrome, a rare neurological disorder. Although she was only expected to live until the age of 12, Alisa beat those odds by nearly 20 years.
Alisa loved to be outside, spending time swimming and just being around people. She was a very social young lady! Animals, especially dogs, were naturally attracted to her and she returned the love to them tenfold. She will be remembered for her beautiful smile and curly brown hair.
Alisa is survived by her parents, Ben & Jo Kern of Ellensburg; sisters Jackie Jensen of Molalla, Oregon and Amanda (David) Lathrop of Moses Lake; nephews Landon & Layton Jensen and Preston & Austin Lathrop, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Bentley "Alabam" & Albina "Stormie" Kern and Ed & Martha Thill.
The family would like to give special thanks to the Genteel Adult Family Home for their exceptional care of Alisa since she became a resident there nearly 12 years ago. Memorial contributions in Alisa's honor are suggested to the International Rett Syndrome Foundation, 4600 Devitt Drive, Cincinnati, OH 45246 or to the Shriner's Hospital for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Dr. Tampa, Florida 33607
Steward & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory of Ellensburg has been entrusted with caring for Alisa's family. Online condolences may be left at www.steward-williams.com




Published in Daily Record on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
