Allan Richard Huss


1943 - 2020
Allan Richard Huss Obituary
Allan Richard Huss
Fallon resident, Allan Richard Huss, passed away unexpectedly on March 21, 2020 , with his family by his side.
Allan was born in Ellensburg, Washington on April 11, 1943 to Bird and Anita Huss, he was the youngest of fourteen children.
Allan served his country for 6 years in the US Army, during the Viet Nam Era. He worked for the US Postal system, a job he retired from after 28 years.
After retirement Allan spent time volunteering for RSVP and several food banks, collecting coins and adding to his collection of Hot Wheels.
He was preceded in death by his parents, 11 siblings; and grandson, Cory Huss. Allan is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sharon; children, James and Tina Huss; Dawn and Dave Moore; Anita and Matt Curtis; Brian and Alice Huss; brother, Earl and sister, Lois; 4 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Donations may be made in Allan's memory to the 's 1719 N 60th Street Omaha, Nebraska 68104
Arrangements are under the direction of The Gardens Funeral Home 2949 Austin Highway Fallon, NV 89406 775 423-8928
Published in Daily Record on Mar. 25, 2020
