Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home
Andrea Bowman


1946 - 2020
Andrea Bowman Obituary
Andrea Bowman
Andrea Christine Dudley Bowman was born on June 30, 1946 in Everett, Washington to parents Gerald Allen Dudley and Irma Christine Melby Dudley of Marysville, Washington.
Her career included teaching elementary school with certificates in California and Arizona, university professor of education at Central Washington University, Episcopal Priest at Grace Church, Ellensburg, and Roslyn Episcopal Church of the Resurrection. Andrea's career interests were for issues of social justice and diversity education. Her personal interests were reading, particularly mysteries, music, painting, coffee and conversation with friends and visiting with extended family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce Barton Bowman, parents Gerald and Irma Dudley, sister Lorna Kay Kaechele, sister Lowell Vivien Dudley.
Andrea is survived by brother Royce Allen Dudley, nephews, Gerald Allen Dudley II and John Allen Dudley, brother-in-law Friedrich A. Kaechele, several cousins and second cousins.
There will be a memorial service at Grace Church, Ellensburg at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Episcopal Relief and Development, P.O. Box 7058, Merrifield VA, 22116-7058 or www.episcopalrelief.org or 1.855.312.4325.
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2020
