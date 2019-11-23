|
Andrew J. "Andy" Jager
Andrew J. Jager, 54, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the Kittitas Valley Hospital.
Andy was born in Mount Vernon, Washington on April 12, 1965. He grew up in Skagit Valley with his two sisters, Roseann Jager Anderson and Marti Lynn Jager. He moved to Melba, Idaho during his high school years and later moved to Portland, Oregon, where he married Lisa Boisselle.
In 2001, Andy moved to Ellensburg where he owned and operated Papa Murphy's Pizza. Andy was known as the "Pizza Man" or "Papa". He was a huge part of the community by participating in countless charity events every year, donating his time and pizza. He was well known for his huge and generous heart, always helping and putting others before himself. He was a member of the Ellensburg Rotary, Chamber of Commerce and was also a corporate sponsor for the CWU Wildcat Athletics along many other causes.
Andy's true passions in life were fishing at Depot Bay, driving fast cars, riding his Harley, spending time with his beloved family and friends and the overwhelming love of his children and his dog, Little Bear.
Andy is survived by his children Macaulay Jager, Brenna Jager, Andrew Jager, Brendan Jager and Amanda Colby; significant other, Eva Harmon; father Andrew J. Jager; "other mother" Sharon Button; sisters Roseann "Rosie" Jager Anderson and Marti Lynn Jager and half-brothers Edwin Jager and Robert Jager. He was preceded in death by his mother, Durella Sherman.
Viewing for family and friends will be Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 12:00-4:00 p.m. at Steward & Williams Funeral Home in Ellensburg. A Celebration of Life will be held starting at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the McIntosh Ranch outside of Ellensburg.
Memorial contributions in Andy's honor are suggested to Toys for Tots, 3230 Reecer Creek Road, Ellensburg, WA 98926. Steward & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory of Ellensburg has been entrusted with caring for Andy's family. Online condolences may be left at www.steward-williams.com
Published in Daily Record on Nov. 23, 2019