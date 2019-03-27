Dr. Andrew Paul Jenkins

Dr. Andrew Paul Jenkins, 61, passed away peacefully in his home after a long battle with complications from a traumatic brain injury. Andy was born March 14th, 1958 in Spokane, Washington and married Gretchen Stohr in 1984, who stayed by his side until his death. The pride and loves of his life were his two daughters, Danielle and Madeline.

A man of many talents and passions, he saved lives as an EMT-firefighter, summitted countless mountains, traveled the world, and spread knowledge through his work as a professor of Community Health at Central Washington University.

His legacy may very well rest in the research and experiential knowledge he amassed across his career. Andy was a storyteller. He told his life's stories in the classroom, as well as at the kitchen table with anyone who would listen. If one sits down and reads his memoirs or academic writings, they will feel as though Andy is sitting across from them, nursing a mug of coffee, and telling stories that lead to both tears, and achy-cheeks from grinning so widely.

Aside from his family, his one true love was the great outdoors, specifically the Cascade peaks which he climbed multiple times. His ashes will be scattered in revered places, including Glacier Basin in Mt. Rainier.

As a professor and leader in the local mountaineering community, Andy helped mentor and guide countless young people in realizing their direction in life, often using his love for the wilderness to teach lessons in independence, overcoming adversity, and promoting responsible engagement with nature.

He is survived by his wife Gretchen, daughters Madeline and Danielle, and numerous siblings, nieces, nephews and friends.

There will be a celebration of his life at Gallery One Visual Arts Center (408 N. Pearl Street Ellensburg, WA) on April 27, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Gallery One, as art was a major part of Andy's rehabilitation after his brain injury. Gallery One provided Andy with a creative outlet and community, and his family is grateful for the Gallery's continued support.

"Keeping my own little dream alive in the Great Northwest."

-Andy J :{)

(Taken from a blog post on May 29th, 1998)

