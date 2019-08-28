|
|
Anita L. Feezell
Anita Louise (Carlson) Feezell died unexpectedly July 9, 2019. She was born December 2, 1943 to Donald and Ursula (Immele) Searle in Sunnyside, WA.
Anita married Richard L. Carlson December 30, 1961. They had two daughters and lived in the Sunnyside/Grandview area until his death in March 1970 following a tragic field burning accident. She then married Vernon L. Feezell September 25, 1971. They lived in Mabton, WA before moving to Las Vegas, NV, then Longview, WA, before settling in Ellensburg where he preceded her in death in February 2011.
Attending her grandchildren's sporting events and celebrating their achievements was a source of joy for Anita. When unable to attend events she always called to wish good luck, asked for pictures, and would regularly call with congratulations and support. She enjoyed crafting, taking pictures, and journaling. She was very interested in family history and enjoyed holidays and reunions with family. Anita lived in the Briarwood Commons retirement community for nearly 20 years where she had a group of close friends. At Briarwood she enjoyed social events including potlucks, card games, ceramics, and bingo.
She is survived by daughters, Vicky Aubol (Greg) of Ellensburg and Tammy Hubert (Doug) of Corvallis, OR. She is also survived by grandchildren Joshua Aubol, Kevin Aubol (Mehjabeen), Sarah Blackwood (Andrew), David Hubert (Kyla), Scott Hubert, Logan Hubert, and great-grandchildren Gabriel and Dominic Hubert. Additionally, she is survived by her sister, Donna Kime of Naches, WA, brothers Richard Searle (Katy) of Ellensburg, and Robert Searle of Bonners Ferry, ID, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husbands, she was also preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Norma Beck.
A celebration of life will be held 1:00 PM September 7, 2019 at the Briarwood Commons Clubhouse, 1001 South Chestnut, Ellensburg. Officiant Reverend Mary Johnson. A potluck will follow the service. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brooksidefhc.com.
Published in Daily Record on Aug. 28, 2019