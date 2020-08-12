Anne Dikeman

Anne Marie Miller Dikeman [Annie], 64, beloved wife of David F. Dikeman of Sumner, Washington died Saturday August 1, 2020. She was being treated for complications of congestive heart failure in Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup. She passed surrounded by the love of her friends and family.

Anne was born in Hebron, Nebraska on November 6,1955 to Dohn and Evlyn Miller who then resided in nearby Shickley. She was the youngest of four sisters

.

The family moved to Ellensburg WA in 1958 where Anne attended Hebeler and Lincoln Elementary Schools, Morgan Jr. High, and graduated from Ellensburg High School in 1974. She was active in Wranglerettes, choral music, and band. She graduated Cum Laude from Central Washington University in 1978 with a BA in Special Education. Anne later earned an MBA from Thunderbird School of Global Management in Phoenix, Arizona.

Anne was a very talented musician and singer. She played piano, guitar, flute and also sang with various groups in High School and at CWU. Many people are fortunate enough to have the memory of Anne singing at their weddings.Anne taught Special ED. in Vancouver, Washington and coached Special Olympics. She later ran her own import business and sold Real Estate . She then returned to education and taught sixth grade at Zeiger Elementary in Puyallup

.

Anne was a truly gifted educator. She was a National Board Certified MasterTeacher. She mentored many young teachers and taught classes to help many others obtain their National Board Certification. As a classroom teacher, she instilled a sense of self-confidence; her life-long love of learning was shared with her students. Her classroom practices, methods, and unconditional love gave each child the best opportunity to develop and succeed with whatever they wished to do. She followed many students through graduation and beyond.

Anne traveled widely in the USA, Canada, Europe, Mexico, and Asia. She later indulged her love of travel by rv camping through the western US with her husband, friends, and her dogs.

Anne married David Dikeman on May 28, 2009. They exchanged vows on a boat in the middle the Colorado River. They shared a love for boating and dogs throughout their lives together.

Anne and her husband, David, rescued many senior dogs in need of love and a forever home.

Annie was a cancer survivor and worked tirelessly for cancer patients. She counseled

many and was a great comfort to them throughout their treatment. She gave her support and helped many know that someone was with them through their ordeal. She served as chairperson for the Relay for Life in the Auburn area

.

Anne was loyal, loving, warm, quick witted, and made the most of every minute. She appreciated the beauty of nature, art, companionship, and books. She truly enjoyed her life. Anne was a wife, sister, teacher, musician, friend, and patriot who loved her country. She will be remembered as a valued part of the lives of many people and will be missed. Anne's legacy lies in the heart and mind of every child whose life she touched. She will be in the loving memories of all those fortunate enough to call her friend.

.

Anne was preceded in death by her parents and her sisters: Susie Paul of Ellensburg (1998) and Jane Miller of Vancouver (1996).

Anne is survived by her husband, David Dikeman of Sumner, sister Diane Miller of

West Linn, Oregon, niece Kristin Carter of Selah, nephews, Craig Paul of Tacoma; and Jason Paul of Denver, Colorado. Anne will be interred in the IOOF Cemetery with her family in Ellensburg, Washington. A memorial service will be postponed due to the pandemic.

A suggestion for a memorial donation would be to the CWU Foundations with a notation on the check that it go to The Dohn Miller Special Education Scholarship. The address is:

CWU Foundations

The Dohn Miller Special Education Scholarship

400 East University Way

Ellensburg WA 98926-7508





