Annette Frable

Annette Frable, a longtime resident of Ellensburg, passed peacefully in Olympia July 1st. She is survived by her husband (Claude), brother (Mitchell), daughters (Stephanie, Mercedes and Nina) and son (David). Annette enjoyed field trials, making stained glass and attending community events. The family asks for any donations to go to the Clymer Museum Foundation, and would like to thank hospice for helping with her care the last few weeks.





