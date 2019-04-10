Services Cascade Funeral Home 201 N Harris Cle Elum , WA 98922 (509) 674-4445 Graveside service 1:00 PM Laurel Hill Memorial Park Cle Elum , WA View Map Celebration of Life 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Cle Elum-Roslyn Middle School Commons Resources More Obituaries for Anthony Wargo Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Anthony J. "Tony" Wargo

1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Anthony J. "Tony" Wargo

A graveside service for Anthony J. "Tony" Wargo, 89, lifetime Upper County resident, will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Laurel Hill Memorial Park in Cle Elum. A reception to celebrate Tony's life will follow from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at the Cle Elum-Roslyn Middle School Commons. Mr. Wargo passed away on the morning of April 6, 2019 at the Yakima Memorial Hospital.

Tony was born in Roslyn, Washington on May 21, 1929 to Joseph & Rose (Grecco) Wargo. He enjoyed growing up in the Duck Town area of Roslyn where he attended grade school. He also helped at his grandmother's dairy before and after school. He played football and basketball in high school and graduated from Cle Elum High in 1947.

After graduation, Tony worked in the coal mines and then moved to Seattle in about 1956. There he worked for Westinghouse as a service repairman before returning to Cle Elum in 1968 where he worked in logging for a time before starting his own successful electrical contracting business. He was well known for electrical work he did for businesses and residences throughout the Cle Elum-Roslyn area.

He married Gertrude Kordes of Cle Elum in 1950 and that marriage later ended in divorce. In 1967, Tony married Mary Cannon and they enjoyed 44 years of marriage together before her death in 2011.

Tony was a lifelong outdoorsman - he loved his gardening, hunting, fishing, mushrooming, berry picking, shooting sports, fire wood gathering and being in nature anywhere in the upper Kittitas area. He had many fond memories of his growing up years and of his ventures in the outdoors that he shared often with family and friends. Tony had many great friends he spent time with and shared tall tales with, especially classmate Bob Sharp as well as Daryle 'Starky' Starkovich and George Burchak. He also traded phone calls daily with his very wonderful neighbor, Donna Willette.

His greatest joy was spending time with his grandkids Melody, Chris and Justin. There were many fun times at Grandpa's home, spent road hunting, fishing, riding banana seat bikes around town and berry picking. He always welcomed his grandkid's friends into his home and nobody ever left without filling up on snacks from his ever-present snack table. Tony also had a special connection with his pet dogs, Duke and Leah.

Tony is survived by his sister Clarine "Tootsie" Ackerman of Lynwood; daughter Diane Wargo of Kent; son Gary (Lynn) Wargo of Roslyn; grandchildren Melody (Mike) Hansen and their sons Gabe and Cole of West Richland; Christopher Wargo of Tri-Cities and Justin Wargo of Spokane. He was preceded in death by his parents and his second wife Mary Wargo.

The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of KVH Family Medicine in Cle Elum, KVH Hospital and Yakima Memorial Hospital for their exceptional care and concern for Tony in the last interval.

Memorial contributions in Tony's honor are suggested to the Roslyn-Ronald-Cle Elum Heritage Club, c/o Jana Bland, PO Box 916, Cle Elum, WA 98922 Cascade Funeral Home of Cle Elum has been entrusted with caring for Tony's family. Online condolences may be left at www.cascadefuneralhome.com Published in Daily Record on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries