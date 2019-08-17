|
April Ann Lopez Van Wagoner
April Ann Lopez-Van Wagoner passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on Thursday, August 08, 2019. April was born April 21, 1967 to Alphonso Lopez and Elizabeth Hancock Berge.
April graduated from Kittitas High School in 1985. April was a very talented woman who spent her free time doing anything that involved arts and crafts. She enjoyed making floral arrangements, wreaths and painting anything. April also loved spending time with her great niece and nephew, Bentley and Nixon who adored her. April had the best sense of humor and loved making people laugh. April was one of the most gentle, kind hearted souls you could ever encounter, and touched the lives of many.
April is survived by her parents; Elizabeth and Jerry Berge of Kittitas, her children; Ashley McIntosh of Medford Oregon, Matthew Van Wagoner of Lake Stevens, siblings; Eddie Lopez of Denver, Shelby (Ken) Cook of Stanwood, Dorna "Lopez" Faulkner of Utah, step sisters; Shannon Basterrechea of Ellensburg, Heather Matthews of North Bend. Nieces and nephews; Eden (Brett) Collins of Ellensburg, Austin Wells of Pleasant View Utah, Colby Gibson of Stanwood, Slade Dimit of North Dakota, along with numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. April is preceded in death by her father, aunt (Susie), and grandparents on both sides.
Private services will be held with family. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brooksidefhc.com.
Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family.
Published in Daily Record on Aug. 17, 2019