Arlene McNeil Rosenberg
Arlene McNeil Rosenberg who was born December 26, 1927 in Shelby, Montana to David Wayne McCracken and Florence Russell McCracken, died July 28, 2019 at Riverview Manor in Selah. She was predeceased by her parents, brother Steve McCracken, husbands Bud McNeil and Jack Rosenberg, son Cody McNeil, nephew Phillip Kessner and great grandson Cody Rinehart. She is survived by sister Dixie Reisch, daughter Gena McNeil, grandsons Cody McNeil, Andy Watterson and Jimmy Watterson, granddaughters Cindy Hoffman Beck, Monica Rinehart, and Jesse McNeil; 10 great grandchildren; nieces Ruth Bare, Sally Harper and Kelly Kessner, nephews Bill Newman, Richard and Scott Kessner.
She was a horseman, born of love for horses but also of necessity. Throughout her grade school years, she had to ride several miles to school each day, one leg of the trip crossing over a rattlesnake pit. If a blizzard blew in during school hours, she would bunk with the relative who lived closest to the school. In order to attend high school Arlene moved to Puyallup, Washington to live with an aunt and uncle. Fortunately, Uncle Bob raised horses and when he wanted to register some of them with the newly formed American Quarter Horse Association, they had to be inspected for conformation and desired traits. The AQHA sent their west coast inspector Bud McNeil to the Williams' ranch and the horses (and niece) were found to be desirable.
Arlene moved to Bud's family home "up the Manastash" where they worked side by side on the home place, and also as day workers, and sometimes month to month, for many larger ranches from the Satus to Ellensburg. They broke colts and Bud trained rope horses to supplement their income. Bud and Arlene married April 17, 1947 and began their cow herd when Bud drew the same bad calf at three rodeos in a row. He figured it would be cheaper to buy her and get her out of the draw than to risk having to rope her anymore that year.
In February 1951 son Cody was born, and in 1952 the McNeils purchased a small place on Look Road, where they continued to grow their cow herd, real estate holdings, and family with the arrival of daughter Gena in 1956.
Arlene spent her days riding colts, tending kids and cattle, sewing, fencing, irrigating and cooking. She and Bud often had "strays" who lived with them until they could get on their feet. For a time that included the family of Hardy, Alyce and Janet Shore who had escaped the brutal winters near Plain, Washington, to find their own piece of heaven in the Kittitas Valley.
When her kids were old enough to fend for themselves Arlene became a brand inspector for Washington State. It was a job she loved! As her memory failed, she returned to her "inspecting" telling fellow memory care residents that she needed to inspect their rooms.
After Bud's passing in 1983, Arlene was fortunate to have many of their friends come by to check on her, help on the ranch and generally make sure she was okay. One day she giggled to Gena "I think I'm dating". Arlene and the wonderful Jack Rosenberg were married in Montana and continued to live and work together until his passing on April 8, 1993.
Arlene disliked Ellensburg winters so she purchased a camper for her pickup and took off for the sunny south. She spent several winters with friends Martha and RE Josey in Karnack, Texas, helping around their western store, with barrel races and clinics. She was known to all as "Mama Josey". She also wintered in Arizona with Didi Taylor, Sue McFarlane, Lonni Holland and Mike and Karen Fuller at Downtown Arena in Wickenburg.
Arlene was a confident horseman even in her 80's when she would still say to Gena "Let me get on that one, we can't afford for you to get hurt." While she did ride beyond this, the last photo we have of her riding was on her 86th birthday and she still looked great on a horse. As her memory failed and she was required to live in a memory care facility - she was a "runner", prone to walk away and disappear - she continued to ask Gena to bring her a horse so she could ride off into the sunset. She always said, "Life's too short to ride a dink" so we hope it was a good one, Mom. Happy trails!
Published in Daily Record on Aug. 3, 2019