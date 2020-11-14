Badona Lee Letson
Badona Lee Letson, 66, of Ellensburg, passed away at the Kittitas Valley Hospital on Saturday, November 7, 2020 following a heart attack. Private family services have been held.
Badona was born on February 4, 1954 in Colchester, Vermont to Albert & Verna May (Coates) Pecor. She spent her early years growing up in Vermont and Florida before her family moved to Seattle when she was 10 years old. Following school, she married Bob Lenander and they moved to the Teanaway area. That marriage later ended in divorce. She met Wade Letson in 2005 and, after a long courtship, they married on October 29, 2017. Badona worked as a housekeeper for many years before retiring and taking on a homemaker role.
Badona was an excellent baker and will be remembered for her apple and strawberry-rhubarb pies. She was very crafty and did a lot of sewing and work with stained glass. She also enjoyed camping and fishing while spending time with her family. She had a great sense of humor and will be remembered for her feisty nature.
Badona is survived by her husband, Wade Letson of Ellensburg; sons Jonathan and Daniel and daughter Sonya; siblings Michael, Merlya, Anna, Darlene and Anita as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
