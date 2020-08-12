1/2
Barbara Bell
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Bell
Barbara Jane Bell
1952 - 2020
Barbara Jane Bell, 68, passed away on July 24, 2020, at her home in Eden, UT. Barbara was born January 1, 1952, in Queens, NY to Francis Victoria (Mazeika) and Joseph John Flery Jr.. She was a member of the Catholic Church. Barbara met her husband, Wayne Bell, at 13 years old. She was the "Girl Next Door". They were best friends for 9 years before they married in May 1974; 55 years best friends; 46 years married. Their life together was a true "Love Story."
After working for 32 years as a surgical nurse and with medically fragile children, she retired from Snoqualmie Valley Clinic in WA. And moved to Cle Elum, WA. Where she owned and operated Aspens Ranch, an Equine Rescue, where she was most passionate about taking in horses that had outlived their productive life but still had quality years ahead. She lived her entire life caring for people and her beloved horses. What we will miss most is her beautiful smile that would capture your soul the first time you would meet her.
Barbara received the Carnegie Award for Heroism for saving her neighbor (a WWII Veteran) from a burning home when they lived in Leavenworth, WA.
Barbara is survived by her husband, Wayne; children, Sunshine Sara (Brian) Voss, Joshua Taylor (Jill) Bell, Preston Palmer (Erin Nicole) Bell; grandchildren Tyler Thomas (Jordy) Bell-Voss, Emerson Elijah Bell, Kylie Lillian Voss, and Acadia Harper Bell and 2 sisters, Carol Flery and Sooze Flery. She was preceded in death by her parents.
All her animals and special friends are too many to mention, "she meant so much to so many", especially while living in Kittitas County for over 12 years before moving to Utah.
We would feel terrible if we left someone out.
Barbara had been diagnosed with ALS shortly after moving to Utah and had been battling the disease for the last 2 years. She passed peacefully, at home, in Wayne's arms surrounded by family members.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Record on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Myers Mortuary
845 Washington Boulevard
Ogden, UT 84404
(801) 399-5613
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Myers Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
August 11, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Carol Hall
July 31, 2020
Hello Wayne, I used to work in the bookstore at the monastery. I had the pleasure of meeting both of you. She was a beautiful sweet lady. Always had a smile. I am so sorry for your loss. Peace be with you. God Bless
Debra Lee Burnett
July 29, 2020
I am so deeply sorry for your loss. Barbara was my best friend Sooze’s sister. I remember her beautiful smile in her yellow wedding dress the day she and Wayne married and the joy the birth of her daughter Sunshine brought them both. She was a beautiful soul. My love is with all of you.
Tanya Lofink (Wasielewski)
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved