Barbara Bell

Barbara Jane Bell

1952 - 2020

Barbara Jane Bell, 68, passed away on July 24, 2020, at her home in Eden, UT. Barbara was born January 1, 1952, in Queens, NY to Francis Victoria (Mazeika) and Joseph John Flery Jr.. She was a member of the Catholic Church. Barbara met her husband, Wayne Bell, at 13 years old. She was the "Girl Next Door". They were best friends for 9 years before they married in May 1974; 55 years best friends; 46 years married. Their life together was a true "Love Story."

After working for 32 years as a surgical nurse and with medically fragile children, she retired from Snoqualmie Valley Clinic in WA. And moved to Cle Elum, WA. Where she owned and operated Aspens Ranch, an Equine Rescue, where she was most passionate about taking in horses that had outlived their productive life but still had quality years ahead. She lived her entire life caring for people and her beloved horses. What we will miss most is her beautiful smile that would capture your soul the first time you would meet her.

Barbara received the Carnegie Award for Heroism for saving her neighbor (a WWII Veteran) from a burning home when they lived in Leavenworth, WA.

Barbara is survived by her husband, Wayne; children, Sunshine Sara (Brian) Voss, Joshua Taylor (Jill) Bell, Preston Palmer (Erin Nicole) Bell; grandchildren Tyler Thomas (Jordy) Bell-Voss, Emerson Elijah Bell, Kylie Lillian Voss, and Acadia Harper Bell and 2 sisters, Carol Flery and Sooze Flery. She was preceded in death by her parents.

All her animals and special friends are too many to mention, "she meant so much to so many", especially while living in Kittitas County for over 12 years before moving to Utah.

We would feel terrible if we left someone out.

Barbara had been diagnosed with ALS shortly after moving to Utah and had been battling the disease for the last 2 years. She passed peacefully, at home, in Wayne's arms surrounded by family members.





