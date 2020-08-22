Barbara "Buttons" Jean Akehurst

Barbara "Buttons" Jean Akehurst passed away peacefully at home with her loving husband at her side on August 8, 2020. She was 88 years old. Buttons was the middle child of William "Truman" and Mary MeLinda Byers. She was born June 27, 1932, in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Buttons was a member of the Renton Ranahans Riding Club where she met the love of her life Don Akehurst; they were married April 21, 1951. They celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary earlier this year with a small group of close friends and family at the Akehurst ranch.

In the 1960's, Buttons was an active member and Area Director of the WBRA (Washington Barrel Racers Association). She loved barrel racing and enjoyed many years of the sport; her last turns around the barrels was performed on her 80th birthday in the Akehurst arena.

In 1969, Don and Buttons and their two children Greg and Kathy moved from Western Washington to the Kittitas Valley. They purchased the old Erickson place on the Old Vantage Hwy where they enjoyed raising foundation quarter horses, cattle and hay.

Buttons loved living the ranch life in the Kittitas Valley, and soon became an active member in the Cowbelles, later known as the Washington Cattlewomen, and the Rodeo Valley Riders.

In 1980, the ranch operation moved to Burns, OR where they continued to ranch and farm until they returned to their beloved Kittitas Valley in 1985.

For the next 26 years the Akehurst family summered their cattle operation in Grand Coulee and Buttons alongside her dear friend Shirley Zimmerman, believed they were the ramrods.

Buttons also enjoyed other hobbies of painting, crocheting, working in her yard and raising border collies.

Buttons adored her family; she is survived by her husband Don Akehurst, her son Greg (Kristine) Akehurst, daughter Kathy (Jerry) Bailes, grandchildren Justine Akehurst, Marcie (Chris) Brown and Angela (Bojon) Bennett, Great Grandchildren Allie Brown, Quentin Akehurst, Dahlia Akehurst, and Zane Bennett and other numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.

We would like to personally thank mom's personal caregiver Mia McKelheer, Hospice KVH and Hospice Friends of Ellensburg. In lieu of flowers please donate to Hospice Friends at 302 E 2nd Avenue, Ellensburg, WA 98926.





