Barbara M. Envick

Memorial services for Barbara M. Envick, longtime Ellensburg resident, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Steward & Williams Funeral Home. Mrs. Envick passed away at her home, surrounded by her family, on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at the age of 78.

Barbara was born on August 28, 1940, in Vancouver, British Columbia, the youngest of three children born to Johann & Mae Belle Grimson. She grew up in Richmond, B.C., Canada, and completed high school in Riverside CA where she met and married her husband, Robert (Bob) Envick, in 1958.

The couple and their three children moved to Ellensburg in 1972 where they have lived since that time. Barbara worked at Albertson's in Ellensburg for many years. She later became a financial advisor, from which retired in her late 60's.

Barbara was a gentle and elegant woman. Her family collectively agrees that one of her greatest traits was her kind and loving way with everyone she knew.

Barbara is survived by her husband of almost 61 years, Robert "Bob" Envick of Ellensburg; children Shelley Envick of Ellensburg, Eric (Krista) Envick of Des Moines and Kari (Richard) Day of Burlington; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren with two more on the way. Her sister Lisa also survives. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Ernie Grimson.

Memorial contributions in Barbara's honor are suggested to Hospice Friends, 302 E. 2nd Avenue in Ellensburg. The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of KVH Hospice for their care and guidance during this difficult time.

Steward & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory of Ellensburg has been entrusted with caring for Barbara's family. Online condolences may be left at www.steward-williams.com Published in Daily Record on July 13, 2019