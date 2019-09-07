|
Bert Henry Peterson
On Monday, August 26, 2019, Bert Henry Peterson, loving father and grandfather passed away surrounded by family at the age of 76.
Bert was born August 13, 1943 in Ellensburg, WA to Anna and Henry Peterson. He graduated from Ellensburg High School in 1962 then joined the Air Force. Bert married Linda Storlie. They raised two children together, Lisa and Gregory. Bert had pursued a career as an electrician, working in Ellensburg before moving to Selah and retiring from Yakima Regional Hospital.
Bert had a passion for building models, doing photography and was an avid reader. He was a part of modeling clubs and attended many modeling shows all over Washington and Oregon. There wasn't anywhere he would go that you wouldn't find a book in his hand. One of his greatest joys was watching and taking photos of his sons' race car #69 at the Yakima Speedway. Bert paid great attention to detail and it shined through with everything he had done.
He was the man with ironed shirts and polished shoes. If you asked Bert, his greatest accomplishment in life was his family. Bert was known best for his brutal honesty, playful humor, and the kind and compassionate love he had for is family and friends.
Bert was preceded in death by his mother, Anna, his father, Henry, his son, Gregory, and Linda. He is survived by his daughter, Lisa, grandchildren, William, Karen, Krissenda, Lucas, and his great grandchildren, Jose, Alex, and Khloe.
Memorial Services will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 1:00-4:00pm at the Eagles (307 W Chestnut Ave, Yakima, WA). Donations may be accepted by the Eagles.
A special thank you to Total Care, Mountain View PT, Landmark, Mountain View Hospice and Brookside Funeral Home. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family.
Published in Daily Record on Sept. 7, 2019