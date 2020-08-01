Beth Ann Brunson
Beth Ann Brunson, 58, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at home in Ellensburg on July 26, 2020, after a long, courageous battle with brain cancer. Beth was born March 25, 1962, in Moses Lake, WA, to LeMoyne and Alice Henderson. Beth's family moved many times before their family returned to their home in Ellensburg where Beth attended school and graduated from Ellensburg High School in 1980.
Beth met Randy Brunson while attending Ellensburg High School and later married in the fall of 1984. In 1988 they welcomed their daughter, Tiffany and in 1990 their son, Colton.
Beth was passionate about baking and enjoyed making cakes for weddings and events throughout her life. You could often find Beth in the kitchen baking cookies, pies, or rolls. Beth was lead baker at Albertson's for many years before being chief baker at The Blue Grouse Restaurant.
For 20+ years Beth worked for the Transportation Department of the Ellensburg School District. She began driving bus and worked her way up to training new bus drivers and finally managing Transportation staff.
During the summer after work, Beth enjoyed helping local families on their farms. You could often see Beth in a hay field driving a Harrow bed or Baler.
Beth loved all outdoor activities. She and Randy summited most of the Pacific Northwest Peaks, including Mt Rainier and Mt Adams. They also hiked the Wonderland Trail, West Coast Trail, and many other trails while soaking up the outdoors and making memories.
With a positive attitude and a smile on her face, she was often referred to as a "cheerleader" by those around her. She was always encouraging others and quick to help anyone. Beth was very welcoming and warm to all. She enjoyed hosting holiday meals and always included anyone who accepted her invitation. The holidays were very special to Beth and she always went all out.
Beth was raised at the mouth of the Naneum Canyon and spent her free time hiking, riding horses and hunting with family throughout the canyon. In 2006 Beth and Randy returned to the Naneum and built their dream home. Their home offered beautiful views surrounded by wildlife.
After 33 years of marriage, Randy passed away in 2017. Beth was diagnosed with Brain Cancer shortly after. She beat the odds and fought a long, difficult battle for over three years. Beth passed away at home in the Naneum where her spirit will remain.
Beth was loved by all and will be missed by her children, Tiffany (Mike) Berline granddaughter due in October and Colton (Rachel) Brunson, granddaughter Kendall and grandson Beau. She is also survived by her siblings; James (Dorothy) Henderson, Thomas (Tracy) Henderson, Ramona (Richard) Cowman, Darcy (Ron) Poulsen and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family. Beth was preceded in death by husband, Randy, mother- in-law, Georgia Brunson, parents LeMoyne and Alice Henderson, and nephew Nicholas Henderson.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to KVH Hospice, 1506 Radio Road, Ellensburg, WA 98926
A Celebration of Life for Beth will be held at a later date; information will follow. Online condolences may be left at www.brooksidefuneral.com
Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family.