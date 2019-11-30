|
|
Betty Jean Lunstrum
Betty Jean Lunstrum 85, passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019. She was born on September 30, 1934 in Walker, Missouri to Ira and Helen (Cummings) Wickenhagen.
In 1952, Betty married Douglas Higginbotham, together they had one son. Following Douglas's death, she met Joel Lunstrum and on March 30, 1974 they were married uniting their families. Over the next 45 years their ten children provided them with 18 grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren.
As one of Jehovah's Witnesses Betty Jean was very dedicated and happiest when sharing her faith.
Betty was a very hard worker; she exemplified the epitome of loyalty. She was known as Aunt Betty to many, taking in many people caring and sharing her love and knowledge from a life well lived. She was very close to her brother John and sister Bonnie.
Betty Jean is survived by her husband Joel, sons; Stuart Higginbotham, Steven Lunstrum, Jody Lunstrum, Jamie Lunstrum and Jon Wyatt, daughters; Rebecca Roberson, Elizabeth Alvarez, Joyce Landau, and Eva Frink. She is also survived by her brother John Wickenhagen, sister, Bonnie Richards, 18 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Douglas, son Michael Lunstrum, sister Janet and nephew Dennis Higginbotham.
Services will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 1:00 p.m., at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1404 Vantage Hwy, Ellensburg. A reception will be held following the service at McIntosh Ranch 7820 US 97, Ellensburg, WA. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brooksidefhc.com.
Published in Daily Record on Nov. 30, 2019