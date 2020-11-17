Betty Kelley

Betty Jean Kelley passed away November 4, 2020, at the Cottage in the Meadow in Yakima, after 4 years at the Pacifica Living Facility in Ellensburg. She was 97 years old. Betty was born to Gilbert and Polly Burns in Quinter, Kansas, on May 30, 1923. She had a younger brother, Kenneth Burns. The family moved to Yakima in 1927.

Betty grew up on Yakima's west side and graduated from Yakima High in 1941. She met her husband, Marv Kelley, who was the boy next door, while in high school and was married November 15, 1942.

While Marv was in the military during World War II, their first daughter, Karen, was born July 4th, 1943. Their son, Michael, was born October 26, 1945, and their last child, Kathy, was born October 15, 1947.

In 1950, Betty and the family moved to Selah. During her time in Selah, Betty managed her father's store in Yakima, called the Hope Chest. She was also involved in the early years of the TV station KIMA, where she was known as "Pretty Betty Kelley" on the popular children's program called "The Uncle Jimmy Show." Betty also spent time as a TV "Romper Room Mom."

In 1967, Marv and Betty moved to Ellensburg and bought the Branding Iron Motel and Trailer Park, which they owned until 1974. When Marv died in 2016, Betty moved to the senior living facility, Pacifica.

During their more than fifty years in Ellensburg, Betty and Marv were involved in numerous community activities, including: Queens of Spade Garden Club, Frontier Village, Moments to Remember and Square-dancing with the Blue Agate Squares. In 2000, they were awarded Ellensburg's "Rotary Club Community Service Award." Betty was loved by everyone that knew her.

No services scheduled at this time.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store