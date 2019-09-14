|
|
Beverly Ann (White) Novak
Bev was born on February 23, 1947 and raised in Kirkland, Washington, the devoted daughter of the late Evelyn Doris White & Woodrow Earl White (Bud). On July 15, 2019, Bev died suddenly of a heart attack in her home. She was preceded in death by her cherished sister, Linda Joy Keaton (Fred) on December 16, 2018, and her beloved brother, Larry White (Linda) on January 25, 2019. She is survived by her loving siblings, sister Bonnie Kipling, brother and sister-in-law Ron and Linda White, and brother and sister-in-law Randy and Cindy White; her loving children, daughter Barbara Dockery, daughter & son-in-law Debra and Brian McDowell, son Glenn Huffman and daughter Tammy Barrows; her grandchildren Joshua, Jessica, Victoria, Cassidy, Becca, Hunter, Samantha, MaKenzie, Bennett, Mally, and Adyson; and by her many cherished nieces and nephews. Bev graduated from Lake Washington High School in 1965, lived for many years in Bellevue and Redmond, and really enjoyed living in Ellensburg near family for the past 10 years.
Bev was a kind, loving woman who enjoyed playing rousing games of bingo and cards, fishing, camping, eating (or sneaking) chocolate, and couldn't resist a nice chocolate covered maple candy! She did despise green apple and watermelon flavors, so much so that she didn't allow us kids to eat these candies anywhere near enough for her to smell them! She loved to sing, singing in her church choir and making several recordings on 8 track and cassettes of her with her siblings and her kids that were fun to listen to in later years! Her home in Bellevue was a place that all were welcome, even if you were skipping school or sneaking a cigarette before heading home to strict parents. She accepted everyone as they are and never thought better of herself over another. She was quick with a hug and a kiss - right smack on the lips!
Bev and her kids' dad competed weekly on a bowling league and were active in the Eagles club, spending date nights out and taking their kids for yearly special events to see Santa and the Easter Bunny! These are all memories her children will cherish forever.
For the past several years, Bev has been reunited with her childhood sweetheart, Earl Martin. The love and companionship they shared gave her and her family so much joy and happiness.
Bev is so dearly missed and is forever loved!
Family and friends are invited to join in the celebration of the life of Beverly Ann (White) Novak at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the Kittitas Community Hall, 102 W Second, Kittitas, WA. 98934. Enter the blue building on the corner of Pierce & Second.
Steward & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory of Ellensburg has been entrusted with caring for Bev's family. The family invites you to view photos of Bev and share memories and messages of condolences at www.steward-williams.com
Published in Daily Record on Sept. 14, 2019