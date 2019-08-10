|
Beverly "Tootsie" Georgeson
Beverly June "Tootsie" Georgeson, 93, lifelong Roslyn resident peacefully passed away at home on Monday August 5, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at the Episcopal Church of the Resurrection in Roslyn. Burial will follow at the Roslyn Veteran's Cemetery and all are invited to a reception at the Roslyn Eagles following the services.
Tootsie was born June 24, 1926 in Roslyn, the youngest of seven children born to Thomas and Alice (Raybould) Hawkins. As the stories go, she was born just under two pounds and was fed by an eye dropper. Her parents used the windowsill and the wood cook stove oven as an incubator. Losing her mother at age 14 she assumed her mother's responsibilities for the family remaining at home.
While Tootsie attended Cle Elum High School she worked at the Sunset Café. After graduating in 1945 she held jobs at various location including Morgan Music Store, Roslyn Bakery, Western Auto, Russell Mink Farm, and Twin City Foods. She married the love of her life Harry Georgeson on September 28, 1951. They resided in Roslyn where they raised their two children - daughter Teri and son Stanley.
Tootsie was an active member of the Church of the Resurrection and Episcopal Church Women's guild. She was also a member of Royal Neighbors, Phythians Sisters, and a past president of Roslyn Eagles Auxiliary 696. She had many interests including bowling, canasta card club, gardening and camping at Fish Lake with her family and lifelong friends. In 2017 she was honored as Upper Kittitas County Pioneer Queen.
Tootsie is survived by her children Teri (George) Greene, Stanley (Robin) Georgeson, grandchildren Tiffany, Kelsey and Michael Greene, Courtney and Robert Georgeson and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, all six of her siblings, her husband Harry, and infant daughter Dee Ann.
Very special thank you to all Tootsies caregivers, Carolyn Bednar, Debbie Katalinich, Meagen McKelvey, who for the last year cared for our mother lovingly. The family could not have done this without them.
Memorial contributions in Tootsie's honor are suggested to the Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, PO Box 701, Roslyn WA, 98941 or to Hospice Friends, 302 E 2nd Ave Ellensburg, WA 98926. Cascade Funeral Home of Cle Elum has been entrusted with caring for Tootsie's family. Online condolences may be left at www.cascadefuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Record on Aug. 10, 2019