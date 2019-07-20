Home

Bill Baker


1940 - 2019
Our Beloved Father and Grandfather Bill Harold Baker passed away at the age of 79 on Thursday July the 11th, 2019 after a short battle with cancer. He was being cared for by his family. He was born in Harrison Arkansas on January 28th, 1940 to William and Ruby. After the family made their way to the Kittitas Valley, he attended Ellensburg High School and graduated in 1959. After high school he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and was honorably discharged in 1963. In 1964 he married Patty Monfort and together they made their home in Kittitas Valley and raised 3 children, eventually divorcing in 1984.
Bill worked in the insurance industry for years eventually moving into the Real Estate business. After leaving Real Estate he managed the Rainbow Motel in Ellensburg until the time of his death. Our Dad loved being in the outdoors. His love for camping, hunting, fishing and motorcycling was shared with his kids and grandkids.
Bill was preceded in death by both of his parents and his sister Carol Johnson. He is survived by his three children Kirk Baker, Troy (Sherrie) Baker, and Belinda (Mike) Lawrence. Grandchildren Chelsea (Mathew) Williams, Christian Baker, Noah Baker, Ryan (Amber) Baker, Rachel Baker, Reegan Baker, Ben (Amy) Lawrence, Isaac (McKenzie) Lawrence, Amanda Lawrence, and Zachary Lawrence. Two Great Granddaughters Olivia and Rowyn Williams. He is also survived by his two Brothers Ken and Jim Renville.
Published in Daily Record on July 20, 2019
